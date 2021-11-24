 
     
Aspiring EduMin Cimpeanu: Dec. 2, first day for in-person instruction

Inquam Photos/ George Călin
Sorin Cimpeanu Campeanu

Sorin Cimpeanu, who on Wednesday cleared hearings by Parliament's specialist committees to become the minister of education, said on Wednesday that Monday, November 29, might be declared a paid vacation day, and December 2 would be the first day for in-person instruction at schools in areas where the 14-day COVID-19 reporting rate drops below 3 per 1,000 population, agerpres reports.

"Certainly, in all areas where the rate drops below 3 per 1,000 population, according to the order of the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education, in-person instruction becomes available. We are in a special situation because Monday, November 29, could very likely be declared a paid vacation day by government decision, which we will have if the government wins the vote of confidence and is sworn in office. November 30 and December 1 are paid vacation days, so practically December 2 would be the first day for in-person instruction at the schools in those areas," said Cimpeanu.

According to him, 90% of students and preschoolers have so far been able to get in-person instruction once the rate has dropped.

"I know that yesterday nationwide [the rate] was 2.88, today in Bucharest it is 2.87 (...) and I also know that yesterday there were only 11 counties where the rate exceeded 3 per 1,000 population. Arad was at 4.56 per 1,000, the highest rate. So it is possible that next week the rate will fall in the vast majority of counties, below 3 per 1,000," Cimpeanu concluded.

