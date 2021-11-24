Aspiring EduMin Cimpeanu: Dec. 2, first day for in-person instruction

Sorin Cimpeanu, who on Wednesday cleared hearings by Parliament's specialist committees to become the minister of education, said on Wednesday that Monday, November 29, might be declared a paid vacation day, and December 2 would be the first day for in-person instruction at schools in areas where the 14-day COVID-19 reporting rate drops below 3 per 1,000 population, agerpres reports.

"Certainly, in all areas where the rate drops below 3 per 1,000 population, according to the order of the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education, in-person instruction becomes available. We are in a special situation because Monday, November 29, could very likely be declared a paid vacation day by government decision, which we will have if the government wins the vote of confidence and is sworn in office. November 30 and December 1 are paid vacation days, so practically December 2 would be the first day for in-person instruction at the schools in those areas," said Cimpeanu.

According to him, 90% of students and preschoolers have so far been able to get in-person instruction once the rate has dropped."I know that yesterday nationwide [the rate] was 2.88, today in Bucharest it is 2.87 (...) and I also know that yesterday there were only 11 counties where the rate exceeded 3 per 1,000 population. Arad was at 4.56 per 1,000, the highest rate. So it is possible that next week the rate will fall in the vast majority of counties, below 3 per 1,000," Cimpeanu concluded.