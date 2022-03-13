Assets of privately managed mandatory pension funds at 89.63 bln RON, up 15 pct, in January

Mandatory private pension funds had assets worth 89.63 billion RON at the end of January 2022, up 15% from the level recorded on January 31, 2021, shows data of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

"The privately managed pension funds' investments were 88% focused on Romanian assets, most of which were denominated in RON. A large part of Romanian instruments are represented by government securities or shares listed on the BVB [Bucharest Stock Exchange]," reads the report.

Government securities made up the largest share of the assets, of 54.471 billion RON, respectively 60.77%. Shares came in second, at 23.148 billion RON (25.83%). Corporate bonds ranked third in this respect, at 6.413 billion RON and 7.15% of total assets, respectively.

According to ASF data, mandatory private pension funds had 7.814 million participants in January.

The following pension funds operate in Romania under Pillar II:: Metropolitan Life, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.