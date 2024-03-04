Subscription modal logo Premium

Assets of privately managed mandatory pension funds at RON 128.73 billion as of end-January

www.agerpres.ro
bani, lei, bancnote

The assets held by Romania's privately-managed pension system (Pillar II) stood at RON 128.73 billion end-January 2024, up 28.5 Year-over-Year, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) reports.

"To an extent of 93 percent, investments by privately managed pension funds were in Romanian assets, most of them denominated in RON. A considerable chunk of the Romanian instruments is represented by government securities or BVB-listed shares, the report mentions," the report said.

According to the cited source, contributions collected in January 2024 amounted to RON 1.13 billion, while the average contribution stood at RON 277.

Government securities account for the largest share in assets, end-January, with RON 84.934 billion, or 66 percent, followed by stocks, with RON 30.285 billion (23.5 percent), and corporate bonds, with RON 6.843 billion (5.3 percent of total assets).

According to ASF, mandatory private pension funds had 8,167,352 contributors in January 2024.

The following pension funds are active under Pillar II: Metropolitan Life, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tău, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.

