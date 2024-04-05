Astrid Fodor named Mayor of the Year at Smart City Industry Awards Gala

The mayor of Sibiu, Astrid Fodor, was named Mayor of the Year on Thursday at the eighth edition of the Smart City Industry Awards.

Astrid Fodor also received an award in the "Innovative Urban Development and Infrastructure" category, for the project Development of the banks of the Cibin River with bicycle paths and relaxation areas. The award-winning project has transformed approximately ten kilometres of urban landscape along the Cibin River, and includes bike paths, walkways, seating areas and a smart street light control system.

The Mayor of the Year Award was given to the Mayor of Sibiu for "significant contributions in the field of urban regeneration, digitisation, smart mobility and access to European funds", for combining advanced technology with the principles of sustainable development in the projects implemented.

The mayor of Bucharest District 6, Ciprian Ciucu, recipient of the award Mayor of the Year in 2023, has now won the Best Smart City Project trophy for digitisation, urban regeneration and access to European funds.

District 5 City Hall and mayor Cristian Popescu Piedone won the award in the Social Inclusion and Accessibility category for the construction of 180 nearly zero-emission building (NZEB) housing units (six blocks) for young people.

