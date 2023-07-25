At present, Romania has most important, solid security guarantees in history (ForMin)

At present, Romania, as a member of NATO and the European Union, has the most important or most solid security guarantees in history, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, told private broadcaster Antena3 on Monday evening.

Odobescu said that in Monday's phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, she outlined the current and future steps Romania is taking to help Ukraine secure grain transit, adding that this is a priority for the Romanian side.

Asked about the danger of Romania's territory being hit in an incident, Odobescu replied, "I would not want to speculate on this thread, because, from our point of view, at present, Romania, as a NATO member, as a member of the European Union, has the most important or most solid security guarantees in our history, it is therefore, very, very important to underline this at this moment".

"And I believe that, by opening the border points, by improving the infrastructure, not only the river infrastructure, but also the land and rail infrastructure, by everything that has been done in the last period, we have shown that we have been able to find solutions and we will continue to work at Government level. We have already discussed in close coordination, as I said, with the European Commission, because these things are managed through these solidarity corridors with European support to further help Ukraine," the minister said.AGERPRES