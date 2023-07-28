Audiovisual Council recommends treating Bucharest Pride 2023 march Saturday with decency, responsibility

The National Audiovisual Council (CNA) recommends treating the Bucharest Pride March, which will take place on Saturday, with decency and responsibility.

"Considering that the Bucharest Pride 2023 March will take place on July 29, the National Audiovisual Council, in its capacity as guarantor of the public's interest in the field of audiovisual communication, reminds both broadcasters and audiovisual media services, upon request, of the obligation to treat the topics related to this event with decency and responsibility and to respect, within the audiovisual programs, the fundamental human rights and freedoms, the protection of human dignity and the right to one's image, as well as ensuring correct information - provided for in the audiovisual legislation," according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

CNA emphasizes that the correct information of the public is an essential condition in the running of any audiovisual program, through the impartial and balanced presentation of the facts and events brought to the attention of the public.