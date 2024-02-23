AUR delegation, led by George Simion, participates in Washington, at Conservative Political Action Conference

A delegation of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, led by the party's president George Simion, is in Washington DC until February 26 to participate in the conference of conservative leaders, CPAC - Conservative Political Action Conference.

According to a press release from the AUR sent on Friday, the representatives of the party participated in the CPAC International Summit and had bilateral meetings with officials of the Republican Party from the United States, with MEPs, members of the European Conservatives and Reformists group, as well as with parliamentarians from several European states.

Also, AUR representatives met with officials of the Americans for Tax Reform group and the Atlantic Council, a non-partisan organization whose objective is to identify solutions to global challenges, and George Simion gave interviews for some publications, they stated cited sources

"We are with the people, we are nationalists and we put the country first, just as Donald Trump wants to put America first. We are the only sovereign, conservative, patriotic political force in Romania. We oppose those who want to steal our freedom in Romania and in the European Union", conveyed George Simion, according to the AUR press release.

AUR also mentions that Donald Trump will also be present at CPAC on February 24.

The AUR delegation includes: the president of the National Management Council of the AUR, senator Claudiu Tarziu, the AUR deputy Sorin Muncaciu, the MEP Cristian Terhes, the coordinator of the international relations department of the AUR, lawyer Georgiana Teodorescu, the president of the Republican Party of Romania, Marian Cucsa, and the lawyer Gheorghe Piperea, the press release also informs.