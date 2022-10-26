AUR says its representative was abusively removed from MP observers list to US mid-term elections

The leader of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) lawmakers, Antonio Andrusceac, said on Wednesday that the party's representative had been "abusively" removed from the list of lawmakers who are going to go to the US on a mid-term elections observation mission, told Agerpres.

He said that AUR will take all legal steps to have the rights of the parliamentary groups observed.

"The list of abuses to which AUR parliamentarians are subjected continues, and today all these things, which are nothing more than revenges that pass from the personal level to the level of the parliamentary group and the Romanian Parliament, culminated in the removal from the list that was supposed to the trip with the OSCE PA mission to observe the mid-term elections in the USA of the representative to the OSCE PA from the AUR, Mr. Ciprian Titi Stoica. (...) We will undertake all legal steps for such violations of the rights that any parliamentary group has to designate, in accordance with the political algorithm and with its own political will, the members, in the various committees, to be respected," Andrusceac claimed, in a press conference.

"All the discussions in the Standing Bureau and in the Leaders' Committee were completely devoid of substance in terms of the legality of the action orchestrated by the colleagues in the governing coalition, so that only those in the current government arch will participate in these mid-term elections in the United States as observers. It's an unprecedented thing, which we will not let pass either in silence or without follow-up at the legislative level," Antonio Andrusceac added.