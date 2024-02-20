AUR to field presidential candidate of its own, unveil their name on June 16

The Alliance for the Union of Romania (AUR) will announce its presidential candidate on June 16, the formation's leader, deputy George Simion declared on Tuesday, specifying that he has not yet decided whether he will join the race for president.

"In my capacity as party chairman elected by my colleagues, I will dedicate every second of my energy to identifying the best solutions in each commune. I don't care about the political past, I am not interested in affiliation, I am not interested in anything other than stopping this aberrated coalition which seeks to be in power for another 10 years from now on. I will take any political step that's necessary, leaving the interests of my party on a secondary plane in order to fight them," Simion told a press conference at Parliament Palace.

He argued that "considering the government's haste to hold combined elections", AUR is changing its strategy, and if local elections are held on June 9, "in total contempt" of the Constitution, AUR will accept joint candidates from all formations engaged in battling the representative of the ruling PSD - PNL alliance, "regardless their name".

Asked if AUR will be affected by the result of the EP election, Simion replied: "Of course, yes, it's possible. (...) But, at the same time, we will score better in the local and county councils, we are prepared for this fight, it doesn't take us by surprise."

"To change the date of the elections less than six months before, to deride a Constitutional Court ruling from 2012 handed down in response to a constitutional challenge that was also signed by the current Justice minister, to do all this shows desperation, it somehow reminds me of the year 2012 when Basescu was trying to reinvent himself, to find joint candidates, put together joint lists, to window dress in any way, switch to the name of USL. No problem, we will fight in the villages and cities of the country and in the local elections, regardless of whether they are on June 9 or September 29," George Simion said.