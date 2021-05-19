AUR's George Simion: We believe state of alert, unconstitutional, justice to be done by CCR on Thursday

George Simion, the co-chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) declared on Wednesday that it is unconstitutional to establish a state of alert based on Law 55/2020, expressing his conviction that the Constitutional Court will find the same, given that the sanitary situation would no longer requires this measure.

"We want to announce that tomorrow, starting 9:00 hrs, the complaint related to the unconstitutionality of Law 55/2020, in its entirety, will be judged at the Constitutional Court. It is a request made by Mrs. Silvia Uscov, lawyer, with whom we filed reasons for the unconstituionality challenge.We believe that the state of alert based on Law 55 is unconstitutional. The recent relaxation measures have come as a result of this trial at the CCR, many abuses, violations of the fundamental rights and freedoms of Romanians have been committed. This state of alert has never been voted in the Romanian Parliament and without parliamentary control there was no procedure to confirm the state of emergency. Therefore, tomorrow, at the CCR, justice will be done," Simion told a press conference.

He added that the state of alert is in force "only to satisfy certain interest groups in the field of medical procurement".

"We believe that the state of alert is in force only to satisfy certain interest groups in the field of medical procurement. This state of alert will be declared unconstitutional and we will put an end this nightmare. We, AUR, assume that we will never again be in the situation in which the fundamental rights and freedoms are restricted and the main freedoms, from the freedom of movement to the fundamental freedom and right to education, are violated," concluded Simion, reports agerpres.