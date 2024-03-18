AUR's Simion: Ciolacu does everything possible to outlaw AUR

The president of AUR, George Simion, says that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu "lied shamelessly" during a TV show, when he "recycled" the topic of the documents received from Ukraine and Moldova regarding the ban on Simion to enter these two states, claiming that the PSD president is "doing everything possible to outlaw AUR", in order to "eliminate" him from the electoral competition.

"Last night, Ciolacu did what he knows best: he shamelessly lied to the Romanian people. (...) The country's prime minister recycled the subject of the documents received from Ukraine and Moldova regarding my ban on entering these two states. Why did he do this? Because in his desperation, Marcel knows he's losing. So he's doing everything he can now to outlaw AUR. There have been enough public signals lately about this. (...) All these attacks on me and on AUR were aimed at building a narrative string to manipulate public opinion, to prepare the ground for my elimination from competition", shows a press release from AUR sent on Monday and signed by Simion.