AUR's Simion presents Ombudsperson constitutional red flags of emergency ordinance on elections

Chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romania (AUR) George Simion was received on Thursday by Ombudsperson Renate Weber for talks on the emergency ordinance on the combination of elections, deemed "unconstitutional" by the AUR leader .

"The Ciolacu Government has this emergency ordinance in the pipeline for combining and rigging elections. (...) We thank Mrs. Ombudsperson Renate Weber for taking the time to receive us. We informed her of the wording of the unconstitutional emergency ordinance which the conjoined ruling party has already pushed further along, past the Ministry of the Interior. She is waiting for an official confirmation, because the aspects red-flagged by us are very serious, if the ordinance remains in the current version. An intelligence service has no business in the electoral process. The fact that they attempt to cut out the constitutional check on this bill, that they are trying to put off the adoption of this ordinance until two or three days before the start of the electoral process shows the desperation of the current government. Renate Weber asked us to go through all the necessary steps, and we hope that the Ombudsperson decides to challenge the constitutionality of this regulatory act," Simion said upon leaving the Ombudsperson's office.

"I am telling PNL leader Mr. Ciuca to refrain from working in cahoots with criminals, to not deride the Constitution, he was a military man. I understand that he doesn't fancy expensive wines and the company of thugs, therefore let him not acquiesce to this unconstitutional option and trample down on the rule of law and the fragile Romanian democracy," argued Simion.

According to him, this draft law is "almost a self-denunciation" on the part of those in the governing coalition.

"It's almost a self-denunciation on their part, they want to rig these elections and they want to take away our chance to challenge the tentative regulatory act in the Constitutional Court. They are not taking the parliamentary track, they want to issue this emergency ordinance on combined elections, which provides for the involvement of the Special Telecommunications Service in the elections, and which puts AUR in the impossibility of having representatives in the polling stations. This is how it is worded, and they devised the ordinance in such a way that we cannot have observer members in the polling stations for the 3,300 localities where we will run in local elections. As if it wasn't already enough that they merged elections and that they will run together," underscored the AUR leader.