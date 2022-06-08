AUR's Simion: We have identified 50 formations that embrace pro-sovereignty and patriotic values

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) floor leader George Simion said on Wednesday that he had identified 50 parties that "embrace" pro-sovereignty and patriotic values, noting that they are in talks with parliamentarians in the current legislature to have them join this political pole as independents, Agerpres reports.

"We are addressing everyone, we are also addressing notables. There are other parties where there are more currents or divergences in the leadership, we discuss and negotiate, day by day, with parties or with different wings of parties, including parliamentarians in the current legislature, to have them join this pole as independents. We want everyone with us, we will not have an attitude of superiority and we will even talk to every parliamentarian, every party, every faction, even the civil society, associations, foundations. It's time to close ranks," Simion told a news conference.Asked about the fact that he is trying to recruit parliamentarians, although he spoke out against party switching, Simion said there are AUR initiatives against this political practice in Parliament, adding that everyone is welcome "in the fight against the common enemy PSD - PNL [the Social Democratic Party - the National Liberal Party]", in order to come to power and "reform" the Romanian political life."It is absolutely illogical what is happening at the moment, the local councilors lose their mandate if they leave the party. The same does not happen with the parliamentarians. We oppose this phenomenon that must be changed and can be changed if there were political will, hinge parties were created and they are trying to be against the will of the people. It is very illogical what is happening in the Romanian Parliament," said Simion.He said that "everyone is welcome in the fight against the common enemy PSD - PNL"."After that, we can really reform the Romanian public life, because as long as our initiative to elect mayors in two rounds of elections has been rejected, you cannot have democracy at the level of local communities. That is why we must all shake hands, those of us who are not PNL - PSD, the only party, to take the power and in the first months of government to change, for example, the law related to party switching, the law related to the election of mayors in two rounds, to adopt the confiscation of illicit assets and to reform the Romanian state institutionally, from a administrative-territorial reform to debureaucratization and digitalization, based on a set of common values, concluded Simion.