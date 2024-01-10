AUR's Tarziu calls on PM to meet transport, agriculture protesters

Senator Claudiu Tarziu, president of the National Leadership Council of the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR), says he supports the demands of hauliers and farmers and asks the government to meet "immediately" with the representatives of the protesters to find "prompt solutions" to the problems they complain about.

"Without AUR having been involved in any way in the organisation of these protests, I personally support the demands of those who took to the streets today, demands as justified as possible. I call on the Prime Minister and the other executive leaders to meet immediately with the representatives of the protesters and to find prompt solutions to the real problems they are complaining about. Transport and agriculture are two of the most important areas of any economy," Tarziu said in a press release on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

Tarziu points out that the protests on Romania's roads may degenerate if the authorities in charge "prove deaf and blind" to the alarm signals from the streets.

According to the quoted source, this morning, transporters and farmers from all over Romania started a spontaneous protest action on several road sections, in the Bucharest area, but also in Cluj and Buzau. From some counties, the employees of transport operators started towards the capital. Protesters are unhappy with the tariffs of compulsory civil liability policies and are asking for several legislative changes, including the adoption of an anti-dumping law.