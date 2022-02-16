Availability of skilled labor, development of infrastructure, priorities for German business environment (AHK Romania)

The availability of skilled labor and infrastructure development are among the top priorities for the German business environment in Romania, said Sebastian Metz, General Manager and member of the Board of Directors of AHK Romania..

According to a press release issued by AGERPRES, for AHK Romania, 2022 is a special year, because, for 20 years, AHK Romania "has been successfully carrying out its activity as a German Chamber of Commerce Abroad, being a central engine for the development of bilateral economic relations" .

According to the cited source, more and more German companies are investing in the establishment of new development centers - often in good and close collaboration with Romanian universities - thus contributing to the further development of the investment site, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The problems of the shortage of skilled personnel have lost their importance only for a very short period of time, amid the pandemic. The availability of skilled labor and the development of infrastructure are now again at the top of the priorities for the German business environment in Romania," said Sebastian Metz.

To these are added the challenges of digitization and the transformation of the economic system into a sustainable and circular system. At the same time, "the current discussion on energy prices is just the beginning of a difficult process of transformation that we are all facing," reads the release.

AHK Romania is the official representation of the German economy and also the largest bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Romania. Founded in 2002, AHK has over 550 member firms and provides companies an important platform for networking, information exchange and experience. Through the services it offers and the events it organizes, AHK Romania actively supports German companies in entering the Romanian market and is also a partner of Romanian companies interested in the German market.