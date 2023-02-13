Average net monthly salary in Romania up 6.2pct in December 2022

The average net monthly salary earning in Romania in December 2022 was RON 4,398, up RON 257 (+6.2%) on a monthly basis and 13.4% y-o-y, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In December 2022, the average gross monthly salary was RON 7,107 lei, up RON 428 (+6.4%) over November 2022. The highest average net monthly salary was reported in the manufacture of coke oven products (11,540 lei), and the lowest in the manufacture of clothing (RON 2,361), told Agerpres.

According to INS, the real wage gain index was 97.4% in December 2022 as against December 2021. The real wage gain index was 105.8% in December 2022 as against November 2022. Compared with October 1990, the index was 233.8%, 12.9 percentage points higher than the one recorded in November 2022.

"In one year, there are fluctuations in wage income determined mainly by the award of annual incentives and holiday bonuses (December, March/April). These influence the increases or decreases depending on the time when they are granted, leading in the end to the fluctuations in the monthly salary levelling out for the entire year. Developments in real salary depend both on the fluctuations of the average net salary and inflation," according to INS.

In December 2022, the average net salary increased overall on a monthly basis as a result of occasional bonuses (quarterly, annual bonuses, for the winter holidays, for special performance or extra month), in kind and financial aid, shares from the net profit and other funds (including securities). Also, the increases in the average net salary were due to higher production or higher receipts (depending on contracts/projects), as well as staff reductions involving lower than average salary earnings.

The decreases in the average net salary gain from November 2022 were determined by the award in the previous months of occasional bonuses, in kind and financial aid, shares from net profit and from other funds (including securities).

The decreases were also the result of production failures or lower receipts (depending on contracts/projects).

In the public sector in December 2022, there were slight increases in the average net monthly salary from the previous month in healthcare and social work (+1.6%), and public administration (+0.7%).

In education, the average net salary decreased on a monthly basis (-4.2%) as a result of a reduction in the amounts representing the hourly pay of teachers during the school holidays.