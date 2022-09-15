Award-winning films to be presented in Bucharest as a first, at BIFF 2022

Recent films that have won important awards in the international competitions will be premiered in Bucharest, in the Panorama section of the 18th edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival, which will take place over September 29 - October 9, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"We have managed, for the 18th edition of BIFF, to bring several multi-award winning films that were made in the period 2021-2022, which were very troubled years, as you will be able to see from the films themselves, in the Panorama section. All the films in this section will be screened in Romania for the first time. This year is the first time that BIFF chooses films that have not been presented at other local festivals and are not previews," said Dana Dimitriu, co-organizer and director of the BIFF festival.

In the Panorama section, viewers will be able to see actors like Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway on the big screen.

"Evolution," a film produced by the famous Martin Scorsese, is a drama that follows the story of a family over three generations, from the period of the Second World War, until modern times in Berlin, but which fails to overcome the pain of the past.

"No Bears," a film produced in 2022, fresh winner of the award for directing at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, is the latest film signed by Jafar Panahi, once again imprisoned in Iran. The film presents two parallel love stories, where the partners are cornered by hidden and unavoidable obstacles, caused by the forces of superstitions and the mechanics of power. The film will open BIFF 2022.

"Before, Now & Then," directed by Kamila Andini, presents the troubling story of Nana, a gentle, beautiful and young woman who escapes from a violent purge of troubled times.

"The tsugura diaries" presents the story of Crista, Carloto and Joao who build a greenhouse for the butterflies in the garden. They arrived together during the pandemic, and the romantic story brings to the screen the circumstances through which the young people arrived together. The film was directed by Maureen Fezendeiro and Miguel Gomes, and at the Golden Globes Portugal competition it was nominated for the best film, told Agerpres.

"Imagine", written and directed by Andrzej Jakimowski, presents a blind teacher who breaks the rules to help a student rediscover the pleasures of life.

"Notre Dame Brule" is an emblematic film signed by the famous director Jean-Jacques Annaud. The artistic documentary presents the story of the fire that destroyed the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris in 2019. Director Jean-Jacques Annaud presents the real story of the firefighters and the problems they encountered in extinguishing the fire that affected one of the most visited monuments of Paris. Jean Jacques Annaud's star film is premiering in Bucharest, at BIFF, and will close the festival.

"Armageddon Time," directed by James Gray, premiered in Romania, presents a personal story of a family that has to fight segregation, but also the desire to pursue the American dream.

"Tchaikovsky's Wife" presents the tumultuous relationship that the most famous Russian composer, Pytor Tchaikovsky, had with his wife, Antonina Miliukova. The direction and script of the film are signed by Kirill Serebrennikov, and at the Cannes Film Festival it was nominated for the Palme d'Or and the Queer Palm.

BIFF is organized by the Charter Foundation and the "Grigore Vasiliu Birlic" Cultural Association, under the High Patronage of Prince Radu, in partnership with the Capital City Hall through ARCUB - the Cultural Centre of the City of Bucharest.

BIFF is a cultural project financed by the Ministry of Culture.