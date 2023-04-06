`Babes-Bolyai` University launches the `Humanities Platform`

"Babes-Bolyai" University (UBB) from Cluj-Napoca informs that it has launched the "Humanities Platform", an initiative aimed at removing the socio-human sciences from the "shadow cone" in which they are in following technological developments and the prioritization of sciences dedicated to nature.

The basis of the humanities platform launched by UBB can be consulted by accessing the link https://news.ubbcluj.ro/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Platforma-umanista-UBB.pdf

"A humanist university is a university that is more socially active, which questions and formulates the paradigms of society and the new directions of human civilization, with man and his well-being at the center. Starting from this Humanities Platform, I expect debates and discussions regarding both the financing of the area humanities, the creation of transversal humanities courses - which UBB has already started to implement with its own resources, but it is time for them to be supported at the system level - and the assumption of the socio-human component in technological approaches, as well as finding solutions related to human well-being and the harmonious development of society in the context of industrial/technological revolutions, including the protection of collective and national identities and cultural heritages", says the rector of UBB, university professor Daniel David, quoted in the press release