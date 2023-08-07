Banca Comerciala Romana, MoneyGram launch fast moneny transfer solution to Romanian and abroad

Banca Comerciala Româna (BCR) has launched a new solution through which any person, regardless of whether he/she is a client of the bank or not, can receive and send money more simply and quickly, from and to over 200 countries, through the bank's multipurpose machines, the bank informs on Monday.

According to the same source, the facility is already available at BCR multifunction machines (MFMs), based on a partnership with MoneyGram, and allows almost instantaneous domestic and international transfers.

"Considering our extensive network of multifunctional devices in Romania, most of them available non-stop, as well as the extensive global network of the MoneyGram service, we thus manage to significantly simplify the process of receiving and sending money," said Vlad Hutuleac, Deputy Executive Director of Products and Retail Segments.

Accessing the MoneyGram service through BCR MFMs can be done immediately by BCR clients. In the case of people who are not BCR clients, the first step is to schedule a visit to the bank to obtain a QR code necessary for the operations, based on signing a financial services agreement, valid for 6 months, the bank's representatives say.

Afterwards, users can go to any BCR Multifunction Machine (MFM) and select the MoneyGram option from the list displayed on the screen. By simply scanning the received QR code, they can send or receive money in a secure and fast way.

According to the same source, the process of completing the transaction is just as simple. Thus, after entering the code received via SMS to the phone number declared when signing the agreement, select the option "receive money" or "send money" and fill in the necessary data, such as the reference number of the transaction and details about the country, amount and currency of the money. The screen will display the exchange rate for conversion into lei, and if the amount received is in euros, a refund of up to 1 lei will be received in favor of the recipient.

"We continue to focus on expanding access to our global network, from anywhere in Romania," said Marius Dobrescu, MoneyGram Head of Sales for Southern Europe.

The MoneyGram service offers fast and reliable transfers to Romania and internationally, with almost instant payment options, depending on the destination. The commissions for such transactions start from 6 lei. The transaction commission is always deducted from the amount sent via MoneyGram, and once enrolled in the MG Plus Rewards loyalty programme, users will benefit from a discount for the following transactions. At the end, users will receive a receipt with the reference number of the transaction that they must communicate to the recipient of the money.