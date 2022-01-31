Bega Urban Meadow in Timisoara, 'miniature delta', hides wild biodiversity waiting to be discovered

Nature lovers in western Timisoara can discover a real miniature "delta" on a wild arm of the Bega Canal, in the eastern part of the municipality, which hides a biodiversity waiting to be discovered, within the "Bega urban meadow" project of the Aquademica foundation, Agerpres reports.

One of the coordinators of the project, Cosmin Ivascu, from the Faculty of Chemistry, Biology, Geography of the West University of Timisoara, says that the project started after simple walks during which he discovered in Timisoara an area with a great biodiversity and a very high potential for the entire municipality."Nature lovers can discover the biodiversity of the Bega Urban Meadow armed with patience, a camera and binoculars. Thus, they can observe the species of birds that live here, there are species that nest here in winter, too; wild ducks, big ducks, coots, swamp-hens, little red-necked grebe. Should they come in the summer, they can see egrets and herons. The Bega has many surprises in this area for those who want to discover it. Also, a method that we recommend for discovering the wildness of this meadow that has formed on a canal is kayaking. One conclusion from the observations in the project is, first of all, the responsibility towards the city's nature and the living creatures in the area," says Cosmin Ivascu, on the Bega urban meadow page.The "Bega Urban Meadow" project aims at the scientific mapping of biodiversity on the Bega Canal, in the Ghiroda-Plopi area, observation points and the training of the inhabitants in "citizen science" activities that reconnect them with nature.Winter and frost freeze the Meadow, some birds have long migrated to warmer temperatures, but others can be seen if you are careful enough and withstand the severe cold."We have seen the titmouse looking for food, the big duck, the red kestrel and the sparrowhawk. Although it looks deserted, the meadow vibrates with life if you know where to look," says Cosmin Ivascu.The Aquademica project is carried out in partnership with the West University and the Timisoara City Hall and is funded by the Fund for a Better Future in Timisoara Communities.During observations in the Bega Urban Meadow, project coordinators discovered an injured turtle last autumn. According to the results of a thorough medical examination, most likely, "the turtle fought a rat (hence the serious injuries) and if it had not been taken from there, it would surely have died. From that moment, the turtle became part of the team and in a way our mascot. It was cared for with great care and love, as evidenced by the fact that its wounds healed unexpectedly well. Now, it is waiting for spring," said the project coordinators.