Bistrita-Nasaud: Saxons Easter fair - Ostermarkt, tradition continued despite the weather and the times

The centuries-old tradition of the Saxons Easter Fair - Ostermarkt, held in the historic centre of the old medieval town of Bistrita on the Saturday before the Catholic Palm Sunday, was continued this year, despite the rainy weather and the times that have led to lower budget allocation.

This year's edition of the fair had as main organizer the Association "Produced in Bistrita-Nasaud", in partnership with the German Democratic Forum Bistrita and the town hall.

Ostermarkt is one of the longest running events in the history of Bistrita, resumed 20 years ago with the support of the local authorities, and represents an opportunity for the Saxon community to proudly show its traditions, folk costumes and dances.

The fair opened with an Easter egg painting activity dedicated to children, where, under the guidance of Silvia Togorean, a painter who started her activity at the former glass factory in the municipality, the little ones gave free rein to their imagination and colored as cheerfully as possible, with eggs painted in the specific colors of the Saxons, with floral motifs on a blue or green background.

At midday, the "Harmonie" brass band and the "Vergissmeinnicht" junior and senior ensembles from Bistrita enlivened the pedestrian walkway in the historic centre in a parade of Saxon costumes, followed by an artistic moment with German songs and dances.

Local producers, members of the "Produced in Bistrita-Nasaud" Association, also came to the fair with their goods - cheeses, honey, cakes, pies, meat and fish products - but also with handicrafts, jewellery and decorations in keeping with the Easter holidays, from eggs painted with the image of the Evangelical Church of Bistrita, to arrangements with flowers and bunnies for the Easter table.

The local producers' fair will remain open on Sunday, when the Saxons in Bistrita will celebrate Palm Sunday. AGERPRES