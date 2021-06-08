BNR will launch a brass coin with the theme 'European Football Championship 2020'

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will launch in the numismatic circuit, from June 11, a brass coin for collection with the theme "European Football Championship 2020", according to a BNR release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, the obverse of the coin presents a composition that refers to the football game, the inscription in microtext "EUROPEAN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP", written continuously on three lines, the inscription in a circle "ROMANIA", the nominal value "50 BANI", the coat of arms of Romania and the year of issue "2021."

The reverse of the coin shows a football in the center, the inscription in microtext "European Football Championship", written continuously in the form of meshes at the gates of the football field; circular, the inscription "EUROPEAN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020."

Brass coins for collection will be packed separately in clear methacrylate capsules. The maximum circulation for the brass coin for collection is 20,000 pieces. The selling price for the brass coin for collection is 10.00 lei, excluding VAT.

According to the BNR, the brass coins for collecting with the theme European Football Championship 2020 have circulating power on the Romanian territory.

The launch in the numismatic circuit of the brass coins for collection with the theme European Football Championship 2020 is made through the regional branches Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Iasi and Timisoara of the National Bank of Romania. AGERPRES