Border with Hungary, busiest, in last 24 hours

Approximately 91,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 40,600 means of transport (of which 16,200 trucks) have carried out the control formalities through the border points from the whole country in the last 24 hours, informs the Romanian Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) on Thursday.

On the inbound, there were approximately 51,300 people with 17,000 means of transport, and on the outbound, 40,600 people with 17,600 means of transport, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, the busiest borders were:

* border with Hungary - approximately 32,300 people and 17,700 means of transport;

* air border - approximately 29,400 people;

* border with Bulgaria - about 11,100 people and 9,000 means of transport;

* border with Republic of Moldova - about 10,800 people and 4,200 means of transport.

In the last 24 hours, 12 foreign citizens were denied entry into the country, who did not meet the conditions provided by law, and 9 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.