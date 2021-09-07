Brasov: Documentary of award-winning Canadian director Jennifer Abbot opens Alpin Film Festival

The sixth edition of the Alpine Film Festival, which takes place this year at the Green Cities Forum, opened on Tuesday evening with the screening of the documentary by award-winning Canadian director Jennifer Abbott "The Magnitude of All Things", about the effects of climate change and the opening of the Agerpres photographic exhibition, which proposes to the public to discover the old Brasov, but also new images from nature, captured by the news agency's photojournalists.

Alpin Film Festival, the only local film event dedicated to mountain culture and civilization, brings to the big screen a selection of over 50 films from around the world, conferences and a series of international and local guests, photography exhibitions and workshops for children and adults and for people with disabilities.

"I am glad that most of the events start with AGERPRES, which is present together with Alpin Film Festival, this time with an extraordinary exhibition, which can be seen at Coresi Mall. The big surprise that AGERPRES prepared for the people of Brasov is that they found images of Brasov, from the Agency's archive - which is formidable and, therefore, they can discover unique pictures, which they do not know, together with other wonderful pictures from nature, taken by AGERPRES reporters", said the president of Alpin Film Festival, Dan Burlac, Agerpres informs.

The event also marks a first related to the locations where, within this film festival, 18 of the 35 documentaries in the two competitions, international and national, will be screened at the Astra Cinema, which in the last 20 years was closed to the public.

Thus, it re-enters the circuit of Brasov's cultural institutions after two decades since the last films were shot here and after an investment of 11 million lei by the municipality in renovation and modernization.