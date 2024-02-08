Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

BRD, 1.66 billion RON in net profit in 2023, up 24% from 2022

brd.ro
brd

The BRD Group achieved a net profit of 1.66 billion RON in 2023, up 24%, compared to 1.34 billion RON in 2022, and the return on equity (ROE - Return On Equity - ed.n) reached 21% compared to 15.9% in 2022, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

BRD Group's annual revenues reached 3.83 billion RON, compared to 3.46 billion RON in 2022, up 10.8%, with higher volumes and high market interest rates being the main drivers of growth. Net interest income increased by 15% year-on-year.

BRD's capital position is solid, with a capital adequacy ratio of 21.5% in December 2023 (on an individual level, with own funds including 40% of the related profit for H1 2023, advance incorporation already approved by the National Bank of Romania), the press release reads.

BRD Group's net credits, including leasing receivables, registered a double-digit increase, +12.8% compared to the end of 2022, through the strong contribution of the retail and corporate segments.

BRD - Groupe Societe Generale operates in Romania a network of 423 units. The total assets of the bank amounted, at the end of December 2023, to 81.4 billion RON. BRD is part of the Societe Generale Group, one of the largest European financial services groups.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.