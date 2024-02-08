BRD, 1.66 billion RON in net profit in 2023, up 24% from 2022

The BRD Group achieved a net profit of 1.66 billion RON in 2023, up 24%, compared to 1.34 billion RON in 2022, and the return on equity (ROE - Return On Equity - ed.n) reached 21% compared to 15.9% in 2022, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

BRD Group's annual revenues reached 3.83 billion RON, compared to 3.46 billion RON in 2022, up 10.8%, with higher volumes and high market interest rates being the main drivers of growth. Net interest income increased by 15% year-on-year.

BRD's capital position is solid, with a capital adequacy ratio of 21.5% in December 2023 (on an individual level, with own funds including 40% of the related profit for H1 2023, advance incorporation already approved by the National Bank of Romania), the press release reads.

BRD Group's net credits, including leasing receivables, registered a double-digit increase, +12.8% compared to the end of 2022, through the strong contribution of the retail and corporate segments.

BRD - Groupe Societe Generale operates in Romania a network of 423 units. The total assets of the bank amounted, at the end of December 2023, to 81.4 billion RON. BRD is part of the Societe Generale Group, one of the largest European financial services groups.