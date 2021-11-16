Bucharest City sees most new COVID-19 cases in Romania - 502, followed by Ilfov, Bihor counties

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 502 and the counties of Ilfov - 418, Bihor - 184, Brasov - 183, and Timis - 164, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

Bucharest City records an incidence rate of 5.34 Covid cases per thousand population, on a decline from the previous days.

Bihor County ranks first by the 14-day cumulative incidence rate, with 6.89 cases per 1,000 population, followed by the counties of Arad - 6.85, Cluj - 6.42 and Ilfov - 6.34.Suceava and Botosani are the only two counties in the green zone (with 1.83 and 1.91 cases per 1,000 population, respectively) and 12 counties - Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Calarasi, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Satu Mare, Vaslui and Vrancea are in the yellow zone (with less than three cases per 1,000 population).