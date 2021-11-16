 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest City sees most new COVID-19 cases in Romania - 502, followed by Ilfov, Bihor counties

piata universitatii

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 502 and the counties of Ilfov - 418, Bihor - 184, Brasov - 183, and Timis - 164, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

Bucharest City records an incidence rate of 5.34 Covid cases per thousand population, on a decline from the previous days.

Bihor County ranks first by the 14-day cumulative incidence rate, with 6.89 cases per 1,000 population, followed by the counties of Arad - 6.85, Cluj - 6.42 and Ilfov - 6.34.

Suceava and Botosani are the only two counties in the green zone (with 1.83 and 1.91 cases per 1,000 population, respectively) and 12 counties - Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Calarasi, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Satu Mare, Vaslui and Vrancea are in the yellow zone (with less than three cases per 1,000 population).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.