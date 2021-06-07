Bucharest District 1 Local Police imposes fines amounting to160,000 lei on sanitation company Romprest

The Local Police sanctioned sanitation company Romprest in June with fines of 160,000 lei, according to District 1 City Hall, agerpres reports."The Environmental Protection Department within the Local Police imposed, between June 1 and June 7, 2021, contraventions on Romprest Service Company amounting to 160,000 lei. The highest sanctions, in the amount of 60,000 lei and 80,000 lei, were given for non-compliance with the notifications of the contracting authority applied on the basis of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 195/2005 on environmental protection. This occurred after the Local Police indicated to the Romprest Service Company the exact locations for picking up the landfills, and it did not comply," mentions the local authority.
In addition to these fines, four more contraventions were imposed in the total amount of 20,000 lei for non-compliance with the sanitation program mentioned in the contract for delegating the management of sanitation services in the administrative area of District 1. These fines were applied based on HCGMB 120/2010 on the approval of the Sanitation Norms of the Municipality of Bucharest, added District 1 City Hall.
The Prefect of the Capital, Alin Stoica, declared on Monday, at noon, that he will give an answer on Tuesday, after receiving the report of the Environmental Guard, in the case of the request formulated, on Friday, by the Local Committee for Emergency Situations to establish the state of alert in District 1, in the context in which garbage has not been collected in this administrative area.
According to the prefect of the Capital, if there is a contract performance problem, the court must rule and until then the services must continue to be provided.
"Each party to a contract must normally perform his contractual obligations in good faith and in full. (...) It is up to the courts to rule on a possible breach of contract. At this point we are looking at ways to ensure the service and its continuity," added Alin Stoica.