Bucharest Mayor Firea: If a mayor delegates certain attributions they are not devoid of responsibility

The Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea announces that she delegated certain attributions to the Bucharest Deputy Mayor Aurelian Badulescu so that the 17 public events scheduled 8 through 11 August in core areas of Bucharest unfold in the best conditions.

She specified the above-mentioned following the public release of the PNL chairman of District 6, the city councilor Ciprian Ciucu, who drew attention that from 8 to 11 August, the period when in the Victoriei Square is scheduled a meeting, the Bucharest Mayor is delegating attributions on public order to the Deputy Mayor Aurelian Badulescu."A ridiculous and frustrated PNL councilor has launched today the accusation that I run away from responsibility, exactly in this period when in Bucharest are approved to unfold several public gatherings. If he came more often to the City Hall or read the law, he would have learned that should a mayor delegates certain attributions that doesn't mean they are devoid of their responsibilities. I am publicly announcing that PNL incompetent and slacker PNL councilor that he cut a third of the sittings of the General Council and of the select committees that I'm not fleeing neither to Mars nor to another planet. I'm here, in the country, in Bucharest, today and on 10 August, too, and I'm working today and tomorrow, together with the entire team that is handling the public gatherings, so to ensure what it is pertaining to the City Hall. I'm not running from responsibility, as I never did before and unlike my detractor, I'm not spreading fake news. Yesterday, for instance, Deputy Mayor Badulescu participated as the Municipality's representative in a sitting at the Gendarmerie seat for a few hours. Meanwhile, I was on the construction sites to check the stage of the investment works carried out by the City Hall or in working groups. Unlike the opposition within the Bucharest City Hall General Council (CGMB) that is pretending to work, exhausted by so much mean and unwanted talking, we really work," Gabriela Firea said according to a release from the Bucharest City Hall.According to the Bucharest Mayoralty, the select legislation provides that by delegation of competence, the General Mayor is preserving the delegated attributions, as well as the liability deriving from them.