The incidence rate in the Bucharest Municipality is of 3.04 per thousand inhabitants, from 3.19 in the previous day, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced, therefore Bucharest remains in the red area of the coronavirus pandemic, according to AGERPRES.

In the red scenario there are also the counties of Brasov, with an incidence of 3.23 infection cases with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitants, Cluj - 3.39, Ilfov - 3.61 and Timis with 5.43.