Bucharest Stock Exchange, 3.5 billion RON in market capitalisation December 4-8

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) gained 3.5 billion RON in capitalisation, namely 1.22%, last week, while the value of share transactions increased by 319.58% compared to the previous week.

According to data published by the BVB, consulted by AGERPRES, the market capitalisation reached 290.634 billion RON between December 4 and 8, 2023, up from 287.127 billion RON between 27 November and 1 December 2023.

Share transactions generated a turnover of 1.312 billion RON, up from 312.891 million RON the previous week.

The best day of trading on the BVB was Wednesday, December 6, with a turnover of 1.065 billion RON, and the worst day was Friday, December 8, with a trading value of 43.896 million RON.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies closed the week at 15,033.96 points.

The shares of the Proprietatea Fund were the most liquid securities on the main segment of the BVB, with transactions worth 1.027 billion RON and a price decrease of 3.43%.

In the top of the transactions there are also Hidroelectrica shares, with transactions worth 53.198 million RON (-1.79%), and One United Properties, with 46.746 million RON (2.13%).

The most important increases in quotations were recorded by the shares of Sphera Franchise Group (15.61%), Ropharma (11.70%) and Santierul Naval Orsova (+11.32%).

Conversely, significant decreases were recorded by the shares of Energopetrol Company, with a decline of 14.75%, followed by those of Mecanica Ceahlau (-10.40%) and Bermas (-7.41%).