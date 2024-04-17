Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Wednesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session higher on almost all indices, the total value of transactions reaching 80.29 million RON (16.14 million euros).

The most liquid shares were those of the Hidroelectrica company, with transactions of 28.47 million RON, followed by the shares of OMV Petrom - 11.71 million RON and of Transilvania Bank - 9.75 million RON.

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.64%, up to 16,919.27 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar increase.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.59%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 0.32%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, gained 0.79%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, closed up 0.53%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was the only one to record a depreciation of 0.31%.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Artego (+9.39%), SIF Hotels (+8.89%) and Electroaparataj (+7.03%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (-7.14%), Energopetrol (-3.57%) and Bermas (-2.88%).