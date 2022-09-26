Bucharest University of Economic Studies opens 2022-2023 academic year

The students of the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE), of whom almost 10,000 "freshmen", started the 2022-2023 new academic year on Monday.

Also attending the opening ceremony was Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu who announced the approval of additional seats for bachelor's and master's degrees programmes, taking into account the large number of students who want to study at the ASE.

"The Education Ministry, by understanding ASE's attractiveness, is supplementing the few remaining seats by 100 spots for the bachelor's degree programme and 50 for the master's, based on your request. On this occasion, 100 bachelor's degree students will be able to switch to the budget, as well as 50 master's freshmen," Cimpeanu explained, told Agerpres.

He emphasised that a "wise balance" must be achieved between physical presence in classes and the use of digital technology.

ASE Rector Nicolae Istudor informed that all the didactic activities for the bachelor's and master's programmes shall be attended in person.

"It is a great joy for me to open a classic university system and to announce that we will organize all the didactic activities for the bachelor's and master's programmes in a personal attendance system," Istudor said.

According to him, over 11,500 highschool graduates opted for the admission to ASE's university bachelor's degree studies, a process that resulted in 6,989 being admitted, which means about 7 percent of this year's highschool graduates.

Moreover, approximately 2,750 students were admitted to master's programmes and 184 to doctoral study programmes.

"Today, we welcome, with joy and emotion into the Bucharest University of Economic Studies family, about 10,000 freshmen who made it to be students of our bachelor's, master's and doctoral university programmes," the rector underscored.

"Economy is a dynamic science which develops through each of us, through each of you," Finance Minister Adrian Caciu stated.