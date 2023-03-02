Building of Roman Catholic Diocese converted into medical centre with co-funding from Hungarian government

A 150-year-old building in Satu Mare, where a congregation of sisters used to operate and which was retroceded to the Roman Catholic Diocese, has been transformed into a medical centre, with co-funding from the Hungarian Government.

The inauguration of the Ham Janos Medical Centre took place on Thursday in the presence of the Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, Hungarian officials and representatives of local authorities.

"The Roman Catholic Diocese has found a destination, perhaps the best, in the medical field, which will benefit all members of the community, regardless of our religion, our ethnicity, we have access to top medical services. It is a joy because the vascular specialization was chosen in this filed, that Satu Mare County needed very much. We are glad that we were able to help through this cross-border programme," said Minister Cseke Attila.

According to the diocese, the building, known as Zarda, was built by Bishop Ham Janos for the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity St Vincent de Paul in Satu Mare, which he founded in 1842. The building was confiscated during the communist regime and retroceded in 2012, and since 2018 projects for its rehabilitation have begun, with an initial support of 32 million RON from the Hungarian government. Subsequently, European funds were accessed through the Romania-Hungary cross-border programme.

"With the establishment of the medical centre we aimed to create and operate an outpatient medical care unit and a medical unit with day hospital beds, which through state-of-the-art medical technology and with the help of a team of outstanding specialists in the region, will provide comprehensive services, as far as possible, in certain established specialties, namely to provide care at a professional (diagnostic-therapeutic) level worthy of 21st century standards," the Roman Catholic Diocese states.

The centre includes an outpatient clinic and a 20-bed hospital which will operate on a day hospital basis. The built area is 4,610 square metres and is located on four floors.

"In the care institution named after Bishop Ham Janos, many specialties are represented in outpatient care: cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, ENT, gastroenterology, orthopedics, urology, diabetology, oncology, psychiatry. The work of these specialist areas is complemented by a valuable medical imaging unit (X-ray, mammography and CT), a medical analysis laboratory and a gastroenterological endoscopy unit. The hospital part, which is not yet operational, has also been completed and is undergoing authorisation/accreditation. It will serve the health of patients on a day hospital basis, with 11 surgical beds and 9 internal medicine beds, as well as an operating theatre equipped with modern technology. In the operating theatre it will be possible to perform operations in the fields of ophthalmology, ENT, orthopaedics, surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery," showed the Roman Catholic Diocese of Satu Mare.AGERPRES