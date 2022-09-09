BVB stocks close Friday trading session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed inconclusively on Thursday, with all but one index down, on total trades of 41.843 million lei (8.55 million euros).

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks was down 0.15%, to 11,876.73 points, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks declined 0.12%.The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks was down 0.34%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was down 0.22%.The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 1.37%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, declined 0.13%.The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was up 1.33%.The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania, with 8.779 million lei in trades, followed by OMV Petrom, which generated trades worth 3.550, million lei, and BRD Groupe Societe Generale, with trades of 3.427 million lei.The top three risers were Prefab (+12.38%), Aerostar (+4.174%), and Erste Group Bank (+2.00%).On the other hand, the top three fallers were Bermas SA (-9.84%), Altur (-6.78%), and Rompetrol Rafinare (-5.03%).