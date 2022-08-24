BVB stocks close Wednesday trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with trades of 20.72 million lei (4.24 million euros).

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks declined 0.31%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks was down 0.30%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks fell by 0.22%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was down 0.47%, told Agerpres.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks increased by 0.76%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, decreased by 0.36%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was up 0.57%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Fondul Proprietatea, with 4.257 million lei in trades, followed by Banca Transilvania, which generated trades worth 3.069 million lei, and OMV Petrom, with trades of 1.359 million lei.

According to BVB, the top three gainers were Artego (+7.50%), Aerostar (+4.70%), and Dafora (+4.17%).

On the other hand, the top three decliners were COS Targoviste (-6.54%), Impact Developer & Contractor (-3.08%), and Vrancart (-2.96%).