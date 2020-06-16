CAB registers file sent by CNSAS requesting establishment of quality of Securitate collaborator of BNR Mugur Isarescu

The Bucharest Court of Appeal (CAB) registered the file sent by the National Council for the Study of Securitate [the communist-era political police] Archives (CNSAS) requesting the establishment of the "quality of Securitate collaborator" of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Governor, Mugur Isarescu.

The request was registered in court on Monday, according to the CAB portal, and has as its object 'the establishment of the quality of worker / collaborator of the Securitate (OUG 24/2008)', Mugurel Constantin Isarescu appearing as "defendant".

So far, the Bucharest Court of Appeal has not decided when the trial will begin.

According to a CNSAS press release published last week, the College of the institution approved a finding note and ordered the bringing with the Administrative and Fiscal Contentious Section of the Bucharest Court of Appeal of the action for establishing the quality of collaborator of the Securitate for the following category of persons: - art. 3 letter q (Governor of the National Bank of Romania, President, Vice President of the Bank and members of the Board of Directors of the banking sector) - 1 person'.