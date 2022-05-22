Catalin Chirila, silver medal in 1,000m final of 2022 ICF Canoe-Kayak Sprint World Cup Racice

Romanian athlete Catalin Chirila (men's Canoe Single) won the silver medal on Sunday in the 1,000 m final of the 2022 ICF Canoe-Kayak Sprint World Cup Racice (Czech Republic)

Chirila (CSA Steaua) ranked second in the 1,000 m final with 3min48sec45/100, 1sec27/100 behind Czech Martin Fuksa, multiple world and European champion in the 1000 metre events (3min47sec17 / 100). The third place went to Hungarian Balasz Adolf with 3min49sec56/100, Agerpres.ro informs.

The day before, Chirila, 11th in the Men's Canoe Single 1000m event in Tokyo, ranked third in the 500 m final.

Ranked 5th in the Tokyo Olympics Men's Canoe Double 1000m event, along with Victor Mihalachi, who has since retired, Chirila announced after the Olympics that she wants to focus on the single events.

Malina Trifescu (CS Dinamo), in Kayak Single, failed to reach the finals at 500 and 1,000 m. Chirila and Trifescu were the only representatives of Romania in the World Cup stage in the Czech Republic.

After Racice, the Romanian delegation will go directly to Poznan, Poland, where a new World Cup competition will take place next weekend. There Chirila will compete in the 500, 1,000 and 5,000m races, while Trifescu will compete in the 200 and 500m races.