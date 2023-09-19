Catalin Drula says USR to submit motion of censure against package of fiscal measures

Save Romania Union (USR) parliamentarians will submit a motion of censure on the package of fiscal measures, stated the leader of the Union, deputy Catalin Drula, who says that he also has the support of some liberal parliamentarians, told Agerpres.

"I took note, this morning, of the tax increase package proposed by Marcel Ciolacu, with the support of the PNL [National Liberal Party], I emphasize. If from the PSD [Social Democratic Party], from Marcel Ciolacu, a socialist party, we would have expected this type of behavior in which he puts his hand in Romanians' pockets to feed the party clientele, these things would not have been possible without the complicity of the PNL, without the complicity of the Minister of Finance, who is from the PNL, Mr. Bolos, a party that forgot to be liberal, a party that is not rightist. Obviously, we will oppose with all our forces this profoundly unjust act that hits the Romanian economy, hits entrepreneurs, the liberal professions, anyone who can, in their minds, contribute money to the success of the PSD political clientele and PNL, for the payment of special pensions, for the payment of sinecures, for the financing of party clientele. This also means a motion of censure, for which we are discussing with all the democratic forces in the Parliament," Drula told a press conference held at the Parliament.

He mentioned that the USR is discussing with all the democratic forces in the Parliament, less with the "extremists from the AUR."

Asked if he has signals that PNL MPs will sign the no-confidence motion, he confirmed: "Yes. Unfortunately, not enough that I have the option to pass, but we have a signal in this sense."