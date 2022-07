Catalin Drula won the elections as chairman of the Save Romania union (USR), with 71.3% of the 18,177 votes cast.

Of the 23,544 voting members, 77.2% voted. Drula got 12,967 votes.

The online vote for the presidency of the Save Romania Union took place between 6 and 10 July, ending at 10:00 on Sunday. Drula faced 5 opponents.

The results of the internal elections will be validated by the USR Congress on July 16, in an online session.AGERPRES