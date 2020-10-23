Cazanciuc: President Iohannis sends clear message: elections to take place at peak of the pandemic

The interim speaker of the Senate, the social-democrat Robert Cazanciuc, said on Friday that President Klaus Iohannis, by sending back to Parliament the law by which parliamentary elections could be postponed, sent a very clear message - the elections will take place at the peak of the pandemic and he is not interested in health, education, the economy, but in all the power.

"Today, President Iohannis sent a very clear message - the elections will take place at the peak of the pandemic on December 6. He is not interested in health, education, the economy, but in all the power. From the beginning, this was their only goal - to have all the power. They have failed in the field of health, they have deepened the pandemic, they have failed in the economic field, they have buried Romania in debt (...) and they have left hundreds of thousands of workers in the street. They have seriously compromised agriculture, endangered the country's food security, and prices simply went crazy. They blamed everyone, the elderly, the children, the parents, the HORECA entrepreneurs, except for their political cronies. They lied, they misinformed, they manipulated the figures of the pandemic according to their own interests. Today saw the last step in the chain of President Iohannis and of the National Liberal Party (PNL) - the president sent back to the Parliament the law by which the parliamentary elections could be postponed," Cazanciuc said in a video message posted on Facebook.He added that the PNL and President Klaus Iohannis have a three-step plan, which they "set in motion immediately after the local elections.""Step one was to discourage from voting the categories who do not vote for them. They decided to hold elections in the peak of the pandemic to scare them and keep them at home. Step two was to manipulate the data on the evolution of the pandemic, all the reports from the last period showed us that the Government presents data for the benefit of the PNL. There are no clear criteria, only criteria that are changed according to the political interests of the PNL. Step three - blocking at all costs Parliament to change the date of the elections. They used all legislative tricks to postpone the law allowing Parliament to determine the date of the election if the pandemic becomes extremely serious from taking effect. Today they put the last piece of this puzzle, The president resent the law for reexamination, tergiversating its taking effect. Their calculation is profoundly wrong," he mentioned.