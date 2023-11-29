CCIR requests authorities in Vienna to expedite Romania's accession to Schengen in order to facilitate transport of goods

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) requests the authorities in Vienna to expedite Romania's accession to Schengen to facilitate the transport of goods, in the conditions where its blockage at the borders brings huge losses, said the president of the institution, Mihai Daraban.

The president of the CCIR received, on November 29, the visit of the new Economic counsellor from the Austrian Embassy in Romania, Christoph Grabmayr, visiting the National Chamber for the first time.

During this meeting, the means by which joint efforts to develop bilateral economic relations can be continued, by boosting the dialogue between Austrian and Romanian companies, were discussed. At the same time, the work agenda included issues related to Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the effects resulting from the postponement of our country's accession to the European free movement area.

"The most consistent obstacle, by delaying Romania's accession to the Schengen area, is the blockage of goods transport at the borders, which brings with it huge losses. CCIR comes with the proposal, to the political class, that Romania's accession to Schengen should be done in two steps: first, and most urgently, there should be a free passage for the transport of goods, the second step, the transit of people," stated Mihai Daraban.

For his part, Christoph Grabmayr mentioned that he will convey the message of the CCIR president to the authorities in Vienna.

"I am impressed by the CCIR's involvement in solving the problems of the Romanian business community. At the same time, I assure you that I will convey the message of the CCIR president to the authorities in Vienna," said Christoph Grabmayr.

At the end of December 2023, they would submit to a vote a possible accession of Romania and Bulgaria, in stages, first with the air borders, from March next year, and then with the road and maritime borders, in the second stage, the communication informs.