Central bank's forex reserves dip to 34.726 billion euros in March 2018

The National Bank of Romania (BNR)'s foreign exchange reserves dipped 0.98pct to 34.726 billion euros in March 2018 as compared to February 2018, a release by the central bank sent on Monday to AGERPRES informs.

March saw inputs of 485 million euros, representing changes in the minimum reserves in foreign currency constituted by credit institutions, the Public Finance Ministry (MFP)'s account feeds, the European Commission's account feed and others.Outputs worth 832 million euros took place, as well, representing changes in the minimum reserves in foreign currency constituted by credit institutions, rates and interests paid for the forex-denominated government debt and others.According to the BNR data, the gold reserve stood at 103.7 tonnes, worth 3.583 billion euros.Romania's international reserves (forex plus gold) at 31 March 2018 were 38.309 billion euros against 38.673 billion euros at 28 February 2018.The April 2018 due pays for the forex-denominated public debt, direct or guaranteed by the MFP count for rd 1.416 billion euros.