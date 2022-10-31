The French Embassy in Romania commemorates the Armistice of World War I and marks the centennial of the awarding of the "Croix de guerre" decoration to the cities of Galati, Giurgiu and Iasi, during special ceremonies that will take place between November 2-17, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the French Embassy to Romania, the first ceremony in this series will take place in Galati, on Wednesday, at the French military square in the Eternitatea cemetery, in the presence of the French Ambassador in Bucharest, Laurence Auer, and a detachment of deployed French troops in Romania.

The event will also mark the centennial of awarding the high distinction "Croix de guerre" to the city of Galati by General Henri Mathias Berthelot, on behalf of the French government, for the heroism demonstrated during World War I.

On November 10, a similar ceremony will be organized in Giurgiu, at the Heroes' Mausoleum, in the presence of the French ambassador to Romania and a detachment of French troops. The commemoration will pay tribute to the French soldiers who died in the line of duty in Romania and will evoke the acts of courage of the Romanian comrades in arms.

The armistice of World War I will also be commemorated in Bucharest, on November 12, at the Bellu cemetery and the Pro Patria military cemetery.

"The ambassador of France, Laurence Auer, the ambassador of Germany, Peer Gebauer, and the ambassador of Bulgaria, Radko Todorov Vlaykov, will participate in a joint ceremony of the three countries that will pay tribute to the French, German and Bulgarian soldiers who fell in the line of duty, but also to all civilians, victims of the violence of the Great War", the press release states.

In Iasi, the ceremony commemorating the Armistice of 1918, which will also mark the centennial of awarding of the "Croix de guerre" distinction to this city, will take place on November 14, at the French military square in the Eternitatea Cemetery, with the participation of the French Ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, and a detachment of French servicemen.

On November 17, in Constanta, the Armistice of the Great War will be commemorated in a special ceremony that will take place at the French military square in the Central Cemetery. The event will be attended by representatives of the French Embassy and a detachment of French troops.

The day of November 11, 1918, the end of World War I, is celebrated in France under the name "Armistice". The first armistice of Compiegne (in French, Armistice de Rethondes) was concluded on November 11, 1918 between the German Empire and the two Western powers, France and Great Britain. Currently, the Armistice is still commemorated on November 11, but the emphasis is on maintaining peace, friendship between peoples and honoring the memory of heroes. Since 2006, November 11 has also been dedicated to honoring all those who sacrificed themselves for France.

In Romania, the 531 French soldiers who fell during World War I are buried in cemeteries in Bucharest, Constanta, Galati, Iasi, Slobozia and Timisoara. Some of them were part of General Henri Mathias Berthelot's unit in his mission to assist the Romanian army between 1916 and 1918, offering advice and training, but also precious medical help for both the Romanian military and civilians.