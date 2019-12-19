 
     
CFR reopens traffic in Ploiesti Triaj after yesterday's crash

Passenger trains that ensure the connection between Bucharest and Moldova run on the normal route, through Ploiesti Triaj station, once the interventions of lifting and restarting the carriages derailed on Thursday ended, following the rail accident between a passenger train and a private freight train. 

According to a statement from CFR SA, released on Thursday for AGERPRES, the railway staff of CFR SA worked during the night, with an intervention train, consisting of hydraulic links and a large tonnage crane for lifting, restoring the rail carriages and removing them from area of the accident, the operations having been completed this morning. 

The train traffic at Ploiesti Triaj station was reopened at 6:30 hrs, under normal traffic conditions. 

On Wednesday afternoon, the Regio 5008 train running from Buzau via Ploiesti Sud to Bucharest North was frontally hit by a private freight train, between the Ploiesti Sud - Ploiesti Triaj stations. The passenger train consisted of 4 carriages and had about 50 passengers. 

The Romanian Railway Investigation Agency (AGIFER) will determine the causes of this railway accident. 

As many as 11 people were injured in the accident.

