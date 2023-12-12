Chamber approves Romanian Customs Authority additional posts

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Tuesday the draft approval of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 103/2022, which provides for the addition of 324 additional posts to the maximum number of posts for the Romanian Customs Authority's central apparatus, until the end of the current crisis at Romania's border, caused by the military conflict taking place on the territory of Ukraine, but for no more than 3 years.

There were 184 votes "in favour," 82 "against" and 14 abstentions.

According to the adopted ordinance, the maximum number of posts for the central apparatus of the Romanian Customs Authority and the territorial structures established by Government Decision no. 237/2022 is supplemented by 324 posts for a determined period of time until the end of the situation generating a massive influx of goods and persons at the Romanian border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as well as in the Black Sea ports, but not more than 3 years after the entry into force of the ordinance.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.