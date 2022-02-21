Chamber of Deputies / Draft law on Special Section for Investigation of Justice Crimes abolition, adopted

Deputies approved on Monday the draft law on the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Justice Crimes (SIIJ), with 205 votes "for", 90 votes "against" and one abstention, Agerpres.ro informs.

The object of the draft law is to abolish the Section for the Investigation of Justice Crimes within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, establishing a series of transitional measures arising from this operation and proposing the repeal of the provisions referring to this section.

At the same time, the draft establishes the competence to carry out criminal proceedings for crimes committed by judges and prosecutors only by the specific prosecutors appointed by the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, at the proposal of the Superior Council of Magistracy plenary meeting, who meet certain conditions of seniority and professional experience.