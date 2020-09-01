Chamber of Deputies: Ordinary session starts

The ordinary session of the Chamber of Deputies, the last of the 2016-2020 legislature, has began on Tuesday.

At the first sitting of the ordinary session, out of a total of 328 deputies, 185 registered their presence, according to the announcement of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu.In the first sittting of the session, the new composition of the Standing Bureau will be elected.The physical presence of members is required for the validation of the new Standing Bureau. The parliamentary groups will make nominal proposals for the positions of vice-president, secretary and quaestor assigned, and the list of proposed candidates is submitted entirely to the vote of the deputies. The vote will be secret, with ballots and will take place on a scheduled basis, on the model of the investiture vote.Thus, at 13.30 the group of PSD [Social Democratic Party] deputies is scheduled, from 14.00 - the PNL [National Liberal Party] group, from 14.30 - the USR [Save Romania Union] group, from 14.45 - the Pro Europa group, from 15.00 - the UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] group, from 15.15 - the group of national minorities, at 15.30 - the PMP [People's Movement Party] group and from 15.45 - the non-affiliated deputies.