 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Chamber of Deputies rejects simple motion against agriculture minister

Facebook
Petre Daea

The Chamber of Deputies rejected on Wednesday by a vote of 83 to 174 and one abstention the simple motion initiated by the Save Romania Union and the Force of the Right against Agriculture Minister Petre Daea.

The initiators of the motion titled "From the breadbasket of Europe to the disgrace of Europe. Minister Daea deliberately destroys Romanian agriculture" demanded the dismissal of the minister, for "agriculture to become Romania's strong point".

The motion was debated in plenary sitting on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.