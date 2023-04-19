Chamber of Deputies rejects simple motion against agriculture minister

The Chamber of Deputies rejected on Wednesday by a vote of 83 to 174 and one abstention the simple motion initiated by the Save Romania Union and the Force of the Right against Agriculture Minister Petre Daea.

The initiators of the motion titled "From the breadbasket of Europe to the disgrace of Europe. Minister Daea deliberately destroys Romanian agriculture" demanded the dismissal of the minister, for "agriculture to become Romania's strong point".

The motion was debated in plenary sitting on Tuesday, told Agerpres.