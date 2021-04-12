Chamber of Deputies/ Simple motion against Minister of Health, submitted by PSD

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputies Alfred Simonis announced, on Monday, the submission of the simple motion against Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu requesting its debate this week.

"I know that it is perhaps unprecedented in Parliament for a motion to be tabled against a minister twice in the same session. The truth is that we have had ministers confused by their lives and their role in ministries, but it seems that no one has ever got entangled like Mr. Voiculescu. (...) I want to convey a message to my colleagues from USR [Save Romania Union], PNL [National Liberal Party], UDMR [the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania], to the national minorities - when you vote the motion against Mr. Vlad Voiculescu you should think about your father, grandfather or child, that those people are taken out like dogs with catheters in their hands, in their arms, about whom Minister Voiculescu was saying they were happy. (...) Therefore, on behalf of the Parliamentary Group of the Social Democratic Party of the Chamber of Deputies, in accordance with article 112 of the Romanian Constitution and article 187 of the Rules of Procedure of the Chamber, I forward to you the simple motion entitled "For Romanians to live, Vlad Voiculescu must leave," Alfred Simonis said in Parliament's plenary sitting, agerpres.ro confirms.

The Social Democrat requested that the motion be debated, according to the Rules of Procedure, within six days, noting that the meeting must be scheduled for this week.

The leader of the USR PLUS deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, specified that it is about six working days.

The Standing Bureau is to decide the calendar of the motion's debate, as announced by the sitting chairman, the Liberal Laurentiu Leoreanu.