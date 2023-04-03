 
     
Chancellor Olaf Scholz declares support for Romania's joining Schengen this year

Presidency.ro
Klaus Iohannis Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is in Bucharest on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Moldova, declared that he supports Romania's joining the Schengen Area this year.

"Germany is firmly on Romania's side. This also means - and I say this here today, clearly - the goal of Romania finally obtaining this year full Schengen membership. Your country has made great efforts in this respect, we must honor this. I once more assured President Iohannis of my support in this regard," the head of the German government said in a joint press statement with President Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES

